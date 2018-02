CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A vehicle fire has closed Interstate 81 northbound in the Chambersburg area.

All northbound lanes are closed between Exit 10 for Route 914 and Marion and Exit 14 for Route 316 and Wayne Avenue, according to PennDOT.

The vehicle fire temporarily closed the southbound lanes, but I-81 South reopened shortly before 4 p.m.

No other details were available.

