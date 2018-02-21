Ephrata man convicted of having child pornography

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – An Ephrata man is facing prison time for having more than 850 images and videos of child pornography on his phone.

Luis E. Soto, 44, was found guilty in Lancaster County Court last week of three counts of child pornography possession and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

The district attorney’s office said Soto had 854 images and 10 videos on his phone when police searched it last year.

Soto will be sentenced after a background check is completed in a couple months.