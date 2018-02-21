Democrats: No basis for GOP to sue over new map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Lawyers for the Democratic voters who successfully challenged Pennsylvania’s congressional districts as unconstitutionally gerrymandered say Republicans have no legal or factual basis to sue over new court-ordered districts.

The Philadelphia-based Public Interest Law Center said in a statement Tuesday that Republican lawmakers should stop holding onto the gerrymandered districts they drew in 2011.

Republican state legislators and members of Congress plan to sue in federal court as early as Wednesday. They’ll try to block new districts drawn by Pennsylvania’s Democratic-majority Supreme Court from taking effect in the May primary election.

The Public Interest Law Center’s lawyers defend the court’s map as non-partisan, with districts that are more compact and competitive. The court-imposed congressional map overhauls a Republican-drawn map widely viewed as among the nation’s most gerrymandered.