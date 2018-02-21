Dauphin County teenager charged with assault

Washington Township, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a 15-year-old girl is facing charges this morning after an incident at Upper Dauphin Middle School.

Police say they were called to the middle school yesterday afternoon for a report of an unruly 8th-grade student.

Police say she resisted arrest while being taken into custody.

She is charged with Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Harassment, Disorderly Conduct, and Use of Tobacco on School Grounds.

The case is now being handled by the Dauphin County District Attorney’s office.