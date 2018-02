NEWBERRYTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Interstate 83 has reopened after a multi-vehicle crash closed the southbound lanes at the Newberrytown exit in York County.

I-83 South was closed between Exit 32 for Newberrytown and Exit 28 for Strinestown before reopening around 11 a.m., according to PennDOT.

No details were available.

—

Online: PennDOT Traffic Cameras