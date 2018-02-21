Central York schools close after threat

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Central York schools closed Wednesday after a “very disturbing threat” of violence toward the middle and elementary schools.

Springettsbury Township police recommended that all schools close for the day, according to the district’s website.

In a statement on the website, police Chief Daniel Stump said police had a strong presence at Central York High School on Tuesday after a potential threat. Once the school opened and classes were underway, he said the “very disturbing threat was made recognizing the strong police presence.”

Stump said the message further indicated violence toward the middle and elementary schools.

The district said the threat was made in a social media post. No outside recess and activities were held Tuesday afternoon, and Central York postponed Tuesday’s district playoff basketball game with Dallastown.

Stump said a task force has been convened to investigate the threats. He said every single tip has been investigated and police have several persons of interest at this time.

Stump asked anyone with specific knowledge of who originated the message to share that information. He said parents should review their child’s text and Snapchat messages for possible information on who sent the threatening message.

Tips should be emailed to stpdtips@springettsbury.com.