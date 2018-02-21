Canada beats Finland, on to Olympic men’s hockey semifinal

Karl Stollery (3), of Canada, battles for the puck against Julius Junttila (13), of Finland, during the first period of the quarterfinal round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Winter Olympics with a gritty 1-0 win over Finland on Wednesday night but lost starting goaltender Ben Scrivens to an undisclosed upper-body injury.

Maxim Noreau’s goal 55 seconds into the third period was enough for Canada to reach Friday’s semifinal against Germany, which shocked top-seeded Sweden in overtime.

Scrivens started the game, but gave way to Kevin Poulin at 4:17 of the second period after a crushing Eric O’Dell check sent Finnish player flying into the Canadian goaltender. Scrivens briefly remained in the game, but came out at the next stoppage.

Hockey Canada said in a statement that Scrivens suffered an ”upper-body injury” and his availability for the semifinal wasn’t know. Scrivens has carried the bulk of Canada’s load in goal in the tournament, but Poulin played in Canada’s 4-0 win over South Korea on Sunday.

Canada is looking for a third straight Olympic gold medal, though the 2010 and 2014 titles were won with rosters stocked with NHL talent. There are no NHL players competing at the Pyeongchang Games.

More AP Olympics: https://wintergames.ap.org

