Another record high likely today

We blew past yesterday’s record high of 72 degrees (1930) and reached a new record of 77 degrees! The warmest temperature ever recorded in February was 78 degrees in 1997. This just goes to show how rare Tuesday’s weather was for February. Today will bring another chance for a record high with temperatures once again climbing into the upper 70s early this afternoon. A cold front will push through this evening with a passing shower or thunderstorm and it will also usher in cooler temperatures tonight. The weather pattern will drastically change tonight when temperatures sink into the 40s and more drizzle and fog arrive. Tomorrow and Friday feature rainy, foggy, and raw conditions with temperatures stuck in the low 40s for the majority of the time. It will be an ugly way to end the workweek after this nice two-day stretch.

The weekend features more rounds of rain and lots of clouds with temperatures a little milder (50s). We will monitor streams for any flooding potential, particularly over the weekend. At this time, total 4-day rainfall projections show amounts between 1 and 3 inches which should not cause major flooding concerns. We’ll have more updates on rainfall amounts later this week. The sun will go on hiatus after today until next Monday. Enjoy one more day of record warm temperatures!