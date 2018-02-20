West Perry student made list threatening others, police say

ELLIIOTTSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A threat investigation at West Perry High School has led to criminal charges against a 14-year-old student.

The student on Nov. 16 used a school computer to make a list that threatened others at his school, state police in Newport said Tuesday.

The boy did not take any steps toward carrying out the threat against any victims, and it was determined he was not a threat to himself or others, police said in a news release.

The student was not identified because he is charged as a juvenile. He is charged with 34 counts of terroristic threats and 34 counts of harassment.

The school district has taken disciplinary actions in accordance with its policies and procedures.