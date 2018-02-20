Trump tells Pa. Republicans to challenge new map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – President Donald Trump is encouraging Pennsylvania Republicans to challenge a new court-imposed congressional map all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, if necessary.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that Republicans’ map “was correct! Don’t let the Dems take elections away from you so that they can raise taxes & waste money!”

The Democratic-majority Pennsylvania Supreme Court voted 4-3 on Monday to impose a new map for the state’s 18 congressional districts, effective for the May 15 primary.

The new map substantially overhauls a Republican-drawn congressional map widely viewed as among the most gerrymandered in the nation, and boosts Democrats heading into November’s election.

The new boundaries will usher in changes to Pennsylvania’s predominantly Republican congressional delegation, which is already facing big changes with six open seats.

Legal challenges are expected.