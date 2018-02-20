Snow geese numbers at Middle Creek much higher than previous years

KLEINFELTERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100,000 snow geese have made their annual stop at the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area.

Snow in northern Pennsylvania and New York are preventing the geese from continuing their travels north. Their numbers continue to increase and are much higher than numbers counted in previous years, according to an update on the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website.

The game commission estimated 135,000 snow geese were at Middle Creek on Monday, along with 3,500 Canada geese and 4,000 tundra swans.

A count last week estimated the bird population at 100,000 snow geese, 7,500 Canada geese, and 3,000 to 4,000 tundra swans.

The 6,000-acre wildlife area in Lancaster and Lebanon counties is an annual destination for the waterfowl as they migrate north to their breeding grounds.