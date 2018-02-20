Police: Train struck empty car after DUI driver got stuck on tracks

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg man was arrested after a Norfolk Southern train crashed into his unoccupied car at a railroad crossing in York County.

Dayson L. Thomas, 37, apparently missed the roadway over the tracks at the Locust Street crossing in York Haven. His car became stuck on the tracks and was hit by the train Monday around 8:40 p.m., Newberry Township police said.

A Norfolk Southern spokesman said the four-door sedan became stuck in the lead locomotive’s snow plow and was carried down the tracks for about three-quarters of a mile before the two locomotives and 127 rail cars loaded with coal came to a stop.

The spokesman said there were no injuries to the train crew and no damage to the locomotive or tracks.

Thomas is charged with DUI, driving without a license and insurance, resisting arrest, and false reports. Police said he called 911 and told a dispatcher he had been carjacked.

He was placed in York County Prison after failing to post $7,500 bail.