Police investigate possible threat to Williams Valley schools

WHTM Staff Published:

TOWER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – State police are investigating a threatening message posted on social media that may involve the Williams Valley School District.

Administrators said they were made aware of the message when a concerned parent forwarded it to the district late Monday afternoon.

Williams Valley students who received a Snapchat photo of the message were interviewed by police to try to determine its origin.

The district said that although the message did not state that the threat was specifically directed at Williams Valley, troopers were on the campus when students arrived and remained at the schools until classes dismissed.

