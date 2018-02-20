Police are investigating threats at Central York H.S.

Central York High School released a statement Tuesday morning to parents saying they had received multiple reports of a threat at the High School. The threat was apparently seen on social media Monday night.

Springettsbury Township Police and Northern Regional Police are investigating the post and the threats. They say they cannot verify if the threat is credible.

There will be additional police presence as a precaution at the high school Tuesday.

The school says if parents are concerned about their child’s safety and wish to keep him or her home from school, that absence will be excused.

Central York says the safety and security of their students, faculty, and staff are their main concern.

Anyone who has a concern or hears rumors is asked to contact school officials.

They say they treat all threats seriously.