Pennsylvania reports drop in flu cases, 28 deaths

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Flu activity in Pennsylvania decreased again last week, hinting that the season may finally be leveling off.

The Department of Health said flu activity for the week ending Feb. 17 decreased in every part of the state except the southeast, but it’s too early to say whether the season has peaked.

Flu activity is still considered widespread.

Twenty-eight flu-associated deaths were reported last week, bringing the total to 135 this season, including two pediatric cases.

More than 74,000 flu cases have been reported since Oct. 1.

(Pennsylvania Department of Health)

