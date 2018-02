The Capital Area Chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association hosts a Chocolate, Beer, and Wine tasting event every year to benefit the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital.

This year, the event has moved to a larger venue at the Hershey Lodge and we invite Penn State Alumni, friends and family, and all residents in the Greater Harrisburg area to attend to support a great cause to help kids conquer pediatric cancer.

Find event details online at www.psucapitalarea.org.