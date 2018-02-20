Parents continue the fight to move students out of Steelton-Highspire School District

HIGHSPIRE, Pa. (WHTM) — A community is fighting back after a recent decision by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. Residents feel the department made the wrong choice and it’s hurting their children.

Since 2014, parents and community members in Highspire Borough decided they no longer want their kids attending school in the Steelton-Highspire School District, preferring to enroll them in schools in the Middletown Area School District.

Brian Carter is an attorney representing the Highspire Education Coalition, a group which submitted a petition to the Department of Education. “The petition we filed listed the reasons why we wanted to make the transfer,” said Carter. “We turned to things like SAT and PSSA scores and things like that to show the education is not up to par.”

The Department of Education agreed, but ultimately rejected the petition. “Basically what they were saying is we can’t let you take the tax dollars out of the district,” said Carter.

Ken Becker with the Highspire Education Coalition says the decision is unfair. “I guess it always comes down to money and unfortunately that’s holding Highspire students hostage,” said Becker. “We hope that both the Steelton-Highspire School district improves the education that they’re providing. We hope that the appeal will continue the process and our students are able to move to Middletown.”

The Steelton-Highspire Superintendent did not return calls for comment, but the Coalition intends to continue to petition to switch districts despite the recent decision.