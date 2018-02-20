Olympic bobsled mechanic has family in Midstate

ELIZABETHTOWN – Tuesday is the day Raymond Laubenstein competes in the Senior League at Clearview Lanes, which is just outside of Mount Joy in Lancaster County.

Laubenstein will occasionally shine through with an above average game, but it’s one of his sons, Richard, who will steal the spotlight during the Olympic Winter Games.

“He’s a crew chief for the U.S. bobsled team,” Laubenstein said. “He sees the sleds are built, fabricated.”

Laubenstein said Richard works with both the men’s and women’s bobsled teams.

“You always see him at the top where they are getting ready for the push off,” said Raymond, who lives in Elizabethtown. “He’s usually one of two or three of them up there that assist with the crew that are getting ready to push off. He’s usually there, he cleans off the spikes.”

Raymond said his son was always into mechanics and worked on racing teams before catching on with bobsledding.

“The [bobsleds] are built out of carbon fiber, which is a very strong material,” Raymond said. “He gets that experience from working with Penske Racing. Bobsleds are a lot like a racecar except they don’t have a motor.”

Raymond said he hasn’t heard from his son since he left for South Korea, but he looks forward to hearing the stories when Richard returns home.