No injuries after police-involved shooting in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A city police officer fired his gun several times at a vehicle that almost struck him Monday night.

The vehicle was stopped and the occupants were taken into custody. No one was injured by the gunfire, state police said in a news release.

State police are investigating the officer-involved shooting at Jefferson Avenue and Smith Street. They said the officer tried to stop a different vehicle that had been stolen, but the suspects ran away and were not captured.

The officer encountered the other vehicle when he returned to the stolen vehicle. The occupants of that vehicle tried to drive off and nearly struck the officer.

The fleeing vehicle was struck by multiple rounds just before 11 p.m., police said.

The names of the suspects were not released.