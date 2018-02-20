Near record high temperatures today and tomorrow, rainy end to the week

A warm front that pushed through the region yesterday with some showers will allow mild air to flood into the region over the next two days. Expect some dense morning fog today to burn off to plenty of sunshine this afternoon. That sun will push temperatures to near record highs, near 70 degrees. Today will stay dry, but the rest of the week will be damp. More fog will develop tonight too, as temperatures stay mild, in the lower to mid 50s. Tomorrow will feature the warmest day of the week ahead of a cold front. Highs tomorrow afternoon will likely reach into the mid 70s! Pretty impressive warm air for February. Much of tomorrow will also be dry, but a passing evening shower or thunderstorm is possible as the cold front pushes through. Behind that front, prepare for cooler and damp weather to end the workweek.

Timing the rain from Thursday-Sunday is still difficult, but keep the umbrella handy for that upcoming 4-day stretch. Thursday and Friday will feature what we call “cold air damming”. That means easterly flow from the Atlantic will trap clouds, moisture, and cool air across eastern Pennsylvania. Highs will only be in the 40s for Thursday and Friday and both days will feature showers and drizzle. Just plain yucky. The weekend won’t be much better, but it will be warmer. Highs rebound back into the 50s, but the price will be some potentially heavy rain both Saturday and Sunday. It may not be until next Monday when the sunshine will finally return. In the meantime, enjoy the warm air and the sun the next two days!