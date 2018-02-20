National GOP vows to sue over Pennsylvania map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Federal and state Republican Party officials are expected to sue to contest a Pennsylvania court’s redrawing of the state’s 18 congressional districts.

The National Republican Congressional Committee said the lawsuit could be filed as early as Wednesday. Tuesday’s statement says the lawsuit “will highlight the state supreme court’s rushed decision that created chaos, confusion and unnecessary expense.”

Republicans in Pennsylvania previously said they’d sue to block the court’s map and argue that legislatures and governors, not courts, have the constitutional responsibility to draw congressional maps.

The court-imposed congressional map overhauls a Republican-drawn map widely viewed as among the nation’s most gerrymandered.

It also gives Democrats a better shot at winning a couple more seats as the party tries to wrest control of the U.S. House.