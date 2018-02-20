Midstate voters weigh in on PA redistricting battle

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The State Supreme Court released a new Congressional map which replaces one the Court deemed unconstitutional. Republican leaders are vowing to fight the issue to Federal Court. It’s an issue people we spoke with today agree is important, but not worth the time and money being spent on it.

Gary Shemroy has lived in Pennsylvania his whole life, in Harrisburg for the last few years, but admits he does not know who his representative in Congress is. He’s not alone, a 2017 survey by Haven Insights found just 37% of Americans can name their Congressman. So when it comes to the redistricting debate, “I think they could use more time on other things in Harrisburg,” said Shemroy.

Luis Guilloty moved to Harrisburg from New York 3 months ago, and when it comes to which Congressional District he’s now living in, “I don’t see why it would affect me at all. I really don’t,” said Guilloty.

Kati Sipp is the Project Manager of the Keystone Campaign aimed at promoting a fair Congressional map, rooted in ideals like racial equity. “”I think it is, in general, better for everyone if we have a government that works more like the population,” said Sipp. “For people of color in Pennsylvania, it is important to be able to elect people who come from their communities and understand their communities.”

But for Luis Guilloty, the time spent on Congressional maps is being taken away from what’s important to the people outside the Capitol. “I don’t know if they’re spending enough time going out to the streets and asking people ‘what do you care about?’,” said Guilloty.

Sipp says the Keystone Campaign does have one issue with the new map, it appears to no longer have two minority-majority districts.