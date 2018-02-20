Man sentenced in 3rd road rage conviction

By Published:

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been sentenced to 10 years of probation for using racial threats when he threatened a woman during a road rage incident.

Roger G. Chenault, of Washington Boro, recently pleaded guilty to ethnic intimidation and other charges, the district attorney’s office said. He served a month in prison on the charges.

Prosecutors said Chenault on July 8 veered in front of the woman’s vehicle multiple times and slammed on the brakes. At the intersection of Penn and Water streets in Washington Boro, he walked to her vehicle, used racial slurs, and threatened to shoot her.

The district attorney’s office said the incident was not the first time Chenault was involved in a road-rage dispute. His previous assault convictions were in 2013 for forcing an elderly man’s vehicle off the road and punching him in the face, and in 2016 for ramming another driver’s vehicle.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s