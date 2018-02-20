Man sentenced in 3rd road rage conviction

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been sentenced to 10 years of probation for using racial threats when he threatened a woman during a road rage incident.

Roger G. Chenault, of Washington Boro, recently pleaded guilty to ethnic intimidation and other charges, the district attorney’s office said. He served a month in prison on the charges.

Prosecutors said Chenault on July 8 veered in front of the woman’s vehicle multiple times and slammed on the brakes. At the intersection of Penn and Water streets in Washington Boro, he walked to her vehicle, used racial slurs, and threatened to shoot her.

The district attorney’s office said the incident was not the first time Chenault was involved in a road-rage dispute. His previous assault convictions were in 2013 for forcing an elderly man’s vehicle off the road and punching him in the face, and in 2016 for ramming another driver’s vehicle.