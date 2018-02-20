Man impersonated cop, used phony cash

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A restaurant customer masqueraded as a police officer before using counterfeit money to pay for his food.

Lower Paxton Township police released surveillance photos of their suspect on Tuesday. They said he pulled his scheme at the Chipotle restaurant on Jonestown Road on Saturday around 9 p.m.

The manager reported that the unknown man ordered food then flashed a badge to an employee and stated that he was a police officer. He then paid for the food with a $100 bill and left the restaurant.

The bill was found to be a fake, and there is no evidence the man is a police officer, police said.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Lower Paxton police ay 717-657-5656.