Lawmaker proposes metal detectors, armed guards in schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced a bill to require metal detectors and armed guards in public schools.

Rep. Rosemary M. Brown (R-Monroe/Pike) said her proposal would mandate that each school building establish a primary entrance equipped with a metal detector. If there is more than one primary entrance, detectors would be required at the additional entrances.

At least one armed safety officer would be required at all times during school and afterschool activities.

“Our students deserve to have an educational environment that is safe from harm where they can focus on learning,” Brown said in a statement. “No parent should worry about their child’s safety when they send them to school.”