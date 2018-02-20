KitchenAid electric kettles recalled for burn hazard

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WHTM) – Whirlpool Corporation is recalling KitchenAid electric kettles after reports the handle can loosen and separate, causing hot liquids to spill.

The company has received nearly 100 reports of handles separating and four reports of minor burn injuries, the Consumer Product Safety Commission reported Tuesday.

The 1.7-liter kettles were sold at Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, Target, and other stores from September 2013 through February 2018 for about $100 to $120.

A list of model and serial numbers included in the recall is posted on the Whirlpool’s website, repair.whirlpool.com.