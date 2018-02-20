Fred Rogers, America’s favorite neighbor, celebrated in 2018

This image released by the United States Postal Service shows a postage stamp featuring Fred Rogers from the PBS children's television series "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" with his King Friday XIII puppet. The U.S. Postal Service plans to issue a new stamp on March 23 in the same Pittsburgh public television station where the program was produced. Rogers died in 2003 at 74 after battling stomach cancer. (USPS via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) – Fred Rogers is gone but definitely not forgotten.

The genial host of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” is being celebrated this year on the 50th anniversary of his first broadcast with a PBS special, a documentary movie, a stamp and an upcoming feature-length film starring Tom Hanks.

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” offered a soft, goofy haven for kids in sharp contrast to the louder, more animated competition.

The final episode of what his widow calls “a comfortable lap” aired August 2001 but Rogers’ heartfelt, simple lessons offer a comfort blanket in times of stress.

