First egg of 2018 spotted in Hanover bald eagle nest

HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Let the eagle watching begin.

A bald eagle couple living near Codorus State Park has an egg in their nest, the first of 2018.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has a live-streaming camera on the nest. The egg appeared Tuesday afternoon.

The mother eagle, estimated to be about 18 years old, arrived at Codorus State Park in 2004. She’s laid two eggs each year since the camera began live streaming in 2014, so it’s likely a second egg will be laid in the next few days.

The incubation period for a bald eagle egg is about 35 days. if all goes well, the hatchlings should appear in mid-March.

You can watch the live stream on the Game Commission’s website.