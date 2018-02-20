Feds sue Britax for failing to recall jogging strollers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has filed a lawsuit alleging Britax Child Safety has failed to recall thousands of defective jogging strollers.

The complaint says the front wheel of the three-wheeled strollers can suddenly detach during use. When the front wheel detaches, the front fork can dig into the ground and cause the stroller to stop abruptly and tip over.

The commission says about 200 people have reported front wheel detachments while using the strollers since January 2012, resulting in injuries to at least 50 children and 47 adults.

Children have suffered injuries that include a concussion, injuries to the head and face requiring stitches, dental injuries, contusions, and abrasions. Adults have sustained fractured bones, torn ligaments, contusions, and abrasions.

The complaint seeks an order that Britax stop selling 17 jogging stroller models, notify the public of the defect, and offer owners a repair, replacement, or refund.

The three-wheeled strollers include the following models: Ironman, Ironman Duallie, Revolution, Revolution CE, Revolution Flex, Revolution Flex Duallie, Revolution Pro, Revolution Pro Duallie, Revolution SE, Revolution SE Demo, Revolution SE Duallie, Revolution SE Duallie Plus, Revolution SE Plus, Sport Utility Stroller, Stroller Strides, Stroller Strides Duallie and SUS Duallie.