Driver caught on camera passing stopped school bus

MANCHESTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in York County are asking for help to identify a driver who passed a school bus while the bus was stopped and had red lights flashing.

Northeastern Regional police released a photograph of a red SUV. They said the driver passed the school bus on Monday around 2:50 p.m. in the 4100 block of Board Road in East Manchester Township.

Pennsylvania’s school bus stopping law requires drivers to stop at least 10 feet away from school buses that has red lights flashing and stop arm extended. Drivers must stop when they are behind a bus, meeting the bus, or approaching an intersection where a bus is stopped.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 717-266-6195 ext. 121. Callers may remain anonymous.