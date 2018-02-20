Cumberland County native returns home to perform with the United States Air Force Singing Sergeants

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Singing Sergeants sang several songs Tuesday night at Trinity Lutheran Church in Camp Hill.

There are 20 airmen including Master Sergeant Emily Wellington who grew up in Lemoyne. Wellington says being a Singing Sergeant is a privilege. “We travel around the country and the world,” said Wellington, “When we perform, we hope people in our country feel a sense of pride and togetherness.”

Wellington says coming back to Cumberland County was extra special. “It is exciting to sing just 10 minutes from where I grew up,” said Wellington, “And it in extra special to be able to perform in front of friends and family.”

The Singing Sergeants will perform at Wolf Hall on the campus of York College on February 21, at 7:30 p.m.