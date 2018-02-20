Coroner IDs body found along Harrisburg rail tracks

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A body found between the railroad tracks under the State Street Bridge is a York man who died of multiple traumatic injuries, investigators said.

The Dauphin County coroner’s office identified the body as 75-year-old James Robinson.

A spokesperson said the manner of death was not determined during an autopsy on Tuesday.

A Norfolk Southern train crew spotted the body as their train passed the bridge on Saturday morning.

Police do not know why Robinson was on the railroad property.

Anyone with information should call Harrisburg police at 717-255-6516.