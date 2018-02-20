Bill would allows courts to seize guns from people deemed a threat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania senator is seeking co-sponsorship for legislation that would allow courts to confiscate guns from people who show warning signs of violence.

State Sen. Daylin Leach (D-Montgomery/Delaware) said his proposal would allow people to petition a judge to issue a public protection order. He said judges could take away guns until the owner gets the help they need.

“Frequently, when there are mass shootings, we see stories about how the shooter made threats, posted on social media, and did all kinds of things showing that he was a danger to the community, yet nothing was done to prevent him from shooting innocent people,” Leach said in a statement.

Leach said people who petition for a public protection order would have to show reasonable belief that someone is a danger to the community. The petitioner could use testimony, letters, and social media activity as evidence.

Defendants would have the right to counsel, the right to cross-examine witnesses, and the right to present evidence. If guns are confiscated, the person could at any time petition the court for their return.

Leach said he will introduce the bill’s language once he has co-sponsors. He said six states have enacted similar legislation and 19 others are considering it.