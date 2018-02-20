American Cancer Society: Ride Inside to End Cancer

The Harrisburg Area Y has served this community for over 160 years, regularly partnering with community organizations throughout Dauphin and Cumberland counties to provide programs that build a healthy mind, body and spirit.

In 2016, the YMCA Center of Healthy Living was founded to strengthen community partnerships with the focus on preventing chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, high blood pressure and those conditions caused by tobacco use, the Y is committed to engaging and educating people about the power of an active lifestyle.

We’re learning about a fundraising event for not only raising funds, but also for developing a healthy lifestyle.