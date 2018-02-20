Advocates fight for federal animal cruelty law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After passing stronger animal cruelty laws in Pennsylvania, advocates are taking their fight to Washington, D.C.

“While this was historic for the protection of animals in our state, a federal law is still needed to address heinous animal abuse,” said Kristen Tullo, the director of the Pennsylvania Humane Society.

Advocates are calling on Congress to pass the Preventing Animal Cruelty and Torture Act. It would make any animal torture illegal across the nation. The bill would also give prosecutors the tools needed to fight animal cruelty at the federal level and on federal property.

“Military bases, national parks, airports, or prisons. Federal law enforcement would have the tools to be able to enforce a federal cruelty law,” Tullo said.

The bill passed the Senate and is waiting for a vote in the House. The entire Pennsylvania congressional delegation supports the bill.

The Humane Society hopes it becomes law by June.