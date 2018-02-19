Web Producer / Assignment Editor (Part-Time)

WHTM-TV (abc27 News) has an immediate opening for a part-time Web Producer / Assignment Editor. This person produces content for our website and social media and also works on our assignment desk Saturday and Sunday mornings. There are additional hours during the week primarily focused on planning weekend coverage. The person in this position creates weekend coverage plans and then changes those plans as developments dictate. In addition, our weekend web producer may run the studio camera during our weekend morning newscasts. You must have the ability to develop excellent news judgment skills and be capable of identifying strong stories for coverage in all weekend newscasts. Some fill-in shifts on our website or assignment desk during the week will be required. This is a great opportunity for a recent college graduate or for someone that is looking to get their foot in the door of a newsroom that offers substantial opportunity for upward mobility. Pre-employment background screen required.

