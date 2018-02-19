Warm and damp week ahead

Yesterday brought a huge meltdown of Saturday night’s snow…almost like it never happened! What is left of the snow will melt rather quickly this week with near record high temperatures on the way tomorrow and Wednesday. This President’s Day will be damp with a few light stray showers to start the day. The best chance of steady rain will be between 10AM and 4PM as showers stream through from west to east. A lot of the shower activity today looks like it will be north of the turnpike, so our southern tier counties may end up mainly dry on this Monday. Temperatures again will sit in the 40s for most of the day. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows staying in the lower 40s.

A big warm weather pattern sets up for the middle of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday could reach the low to even mid 70s with thunderstorms possible Wednesday afternoon as a cold front tries to cool things off. We do not see a huge drop-off in temperatures though with highs in the 50s through next weekend. There will be many chances for rain though with several waves of low pressure likely between Thursday and Sunday. With yesterday’s snow melt and the big warm up on the way this week with more rain, streams, creeks, and rivers will have to be monitored closely to see how they respond. We will keep tabs on everything for you…stay tuned! And enjoy the warmth!