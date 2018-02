McALISTERVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A 17-year-old student is accused of making threats at East Juniata High School.

The boy told certain students to come to school on Thursday, and he told others not to come to school that day, inferring some sort of violence going to occur, state police in Lewistown said in a news release.

The teen was charged Monday with terroristic threats and placed in a juvenile detention center. His name was not released.