River officials keep eye on water levels as snowmelt, rainfall continues

WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A combination of snowmelt, rainfall, and warmer temps this week has officials on both sides of the Susquehanna keeping an eye on river levels.

“Over the weekend the river was running 10 to 11-feet, so it took a lot of ice off the shorelines and moved it down river,” said Frank Egresitz Sr., chief for Harrisburg River Rescue.

Harrisburg fire chief Brian Enterline says ice is the biggest concern during a thaw. While ice in the Midstate has melted away, he says we could still be impacted by ice-melt from upstream.

“What we’re worried about is what’s coming from the northern part of the state. So we’re looking at national weather updates about what that snow-pack looks like, what the projected thaw time is on that, and we watch that pretty closely,” said Enterline.

With rain in the forecast this week, he says there’s potential for backed-up storm drains and small stream flooding. Because rain will move in periodically this week, river levels are expected to go up-and-down.

Still, river rescue crews are reminding motorists to avoid driving through large puddles. They say disabled cars are the number one call they get when flooding occurs.

“We get multiple calls of people driving their vehicles into the water. It’s just not good,” said Tim Stoner of New Cumberland River Rescue.

Officials say because this week’s forecasted rain won’t hit all at once, flooding is less likely throughout the region.