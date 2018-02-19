Rabbi allegedly had sex with teen forced into prostitution

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) – A New Jersey rabbi and two New York City residents are facing charges in connection with the alleged human trafficking of a Pennsylvania teenager.

Middlesex County prosecutors say 18-year-old Gabriella Colon and 23-year-old Richard Ortiz, both of the Bronx, coerced a 17-year-old Lancaster girl into having sex with roughly 30 men between Jan. 1 and Feb. 2 at an East Brunswick hotel. They were arrested Friday and face numerous charges, including criminal restraint and promoting prostitution.

The rabbi, 35-year-old Aryeh Goodman of East Brunswick, was allegedly among those who had sex with the girl. He’s charged with engaging in prostitution with a child and child endangerment.

Prosecutors say Goodman runs a Chabad, a religious learning center, at his home and may have affiliation with another center in East Brunswick. But a Chabad spokesman said Monday that Goodman wasn’t affiliated with the group.