Questions arise over cave where teenager rescued

PEQUEA, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of first responders needed to save a 15-year-old boy who became trapped in a cave in Lancaster County.

The cave, called Wind Cave and Cold Cave by locals, is off of Bridge Valley Road in Martic Township.

Bonnie Wolf is very familiar with the remote cave because she lives as close to it you can. When ABC27 News asked her if it’s dangerous, she said it can be.

The rescue over the weekend was one of a handful in the past two decades.

The cave can only be accessed by passing a gate, which is accompanied by “no trespassing” signs.

“People go up there and they fall,” Wolf said. “We’ve had people get lost. I don’t know how many years ago, I think I was just a teenager, we had some guy get stuck in the cave.”

Firefighters said the cave is a hazard. The land where it’s located is owned by Brookfield Renewable Energy.

In a statement, company spokesman Brian Noonan said, “We are well-aware of the situation and are investigating fully. We look forward to working with our friends in law enforcement to ensure another situation like this doesn’t happen again. Public safety remains Brookfield Renewable’s highest priority.”

The Lancaster County Conservatory is expected to take over the property later this year Leaders have yet to figure out a plan for the land.