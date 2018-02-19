PennDOT raises awareness of lesser-known roadway laws

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – PennDOT and state police are urging drivers to review and obey safety laws that may not be well known among the public.

During the state’s Highway Safety Law Awareness week, the agencies are reminding drivers of the following four laws:

Blind Pedestrians

Pennsylvania’s “Blind Pedestrians” law says drivers must yield the right of way to any totally or partially blind pedestrian carrying a visible white cane or accompanied by a guide dog. The driver shall take any precaution necessary, including bringing the vehicle to a stop, to avoid injuring or endangering the pedestrian. This is a summary offense and punishable by a fine of not less than $50 nor more than $150.

Driving with Headphones

The “Prohibiting Use of Hearing Impairment Devices” law prohibits any driver from wearing headphones while behind the wheel. This section does not prohibit the use of a headset with a cell phone which provides sound through one ear and allows surrounding sounds to be heard with the other. Wearing headphones while behind the wheel limits the driver’s ability to hear sirens belonging to emergency responders.

Ride on Red

Title 75, Section 3112 under “Traffic Control Signals,” dictates laws surrounding traffic lights. As part of a 2016 amendment, the law includes instruction on what can be done if a driver believes the traffic light is not functioning properly. This includes when the light’s “sensor” does not detect the vehicle. In this case, drivers are instructed to stop in the same manner as a stop sign and can proceed when it is safe to do so.

Puffing

The “Unattended Motor Vehicle” law limits where a vehicle can be left running and unattended. The law states that a person cannot leave a vehicle unattended while the engine is running or while the key is in the ignition. The law, however, does not apply to private property such as private driveways.

State police and PennDOT also reminded drivers to always buckle up and never drive impaired.