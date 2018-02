Student of the Year and Man & Woman of the Year candidates are fundraising for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to help further the mission of LLS. Every dollar raised counts as a vote and the student, man, and woman that have raised the most are announced as winners.

Student of the Year runs until March 9 and Man & Woman of the Year begins March 9 and runs until May 19. We’ll learn more about this competition-for-a-cause from last year’s winner.