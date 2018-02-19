Lawmaker calls on community to prevent teen suicide

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State Rep Patty Kim is inviting everyone and anyone to the table for a candid discussion on teen suicide and how community members can help prevent it.

“It was just a kick in the gut that this child was calling for help and we all missed it and now it’s too late,” Kim said.

Kim (D-Dauphin) hosted a community meeting following the sudden death of a teenager within the Harrisburg School District.

“After reading about the suicide of a middle schooler, I know I’m not an expert, I don’t know what to do and how to fix this, so I’m bringing the community and experts together at one table to figure out something to make this better,” she said.

More than a dozen people attended the meeting. They discussed adding more counselors and school resource officers in all Harrisburg schools.

The district has resources available for students. It sent a letter telling parents to be aware of the feelings or reactions their child may be expressing.