Lancaster woman missing, endangered

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a 32-year-old woman who was last seen by her family a month ago.

Lasheena N. Thomas was last seen on Jan. 17. Her family reported her missing on Friday, Lancaster police said.

She is considered to be endangered. Her family told officers that Thomas has intellectual disabilities and often doesn’t take a medication prescribed for her condition.

Thomas is about 5’9″ tall and weighs about 160 pounds. Her last known address was in the first block of Old Dorwart Street.

Anyone with information should call Lancaster police at 717-735-3301 or non-emergency dispatch at 717-664-1180.