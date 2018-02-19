Is Pennsylvania doing enough to protect its hidden history?

What’s right under our noses is often easiest to miss. How far should we go to protect the historically-significant sites and buildings in our own backyards, and why is it important to keep that stuff around, anyway?

ABC27 Daybreak anchor James Crummel joins Kendra Nichols, Amanda St. Hilaire, and Dennis Owens for this episode of On Deadline to talk about what he discovered while researching local history for a series celebrating Black History Month. They also discuss Amanda’s recent investigation into sexual harassment reporting at the State Capitol.

