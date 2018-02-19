IS claims responsibility for church shooting in Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on churchgoers in Russia’s predominantly Muslim Dagestan region.

At least five people were killed and four wounded when a gunman opened fire with a hunting rifles on people leaving a Sunday service at a Russian Orthodox church in the Dagestan city of Kizlyar.

Authorities say the gunman was a local resident, and his wife has been detained for questioning. But police haven’t commented on the possible motive for the attack.

A statement from the Islamic State group, posted Monday on an IS-affiliated militant website, claimed responsibility for the shooting, saying a Muslim fighter attacked “a Christian temple” in Kizlyar. The authenticity of the statement couldn’t be confirmed, but the website is regularly used by IS for posting militant statements.