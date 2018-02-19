Increased police presence after school threats

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating two school threats made in the South Western School District. Authorities charged a student for one of them, and the incidents prompted an additional police presence on Monday.

Penn Township Police Chief Jim Laughlin and the school district addressed the threats in a letter to parents. “We had this terrible incidents last week in Florida, and our incidents now are right on the heels of that, that’s why we wanted to address it head on,” said Laughlin.

Chief Laughlin says 18-year-old Ethan Michael Wilson is charged with terrorist threats in connection to an incident at South Western High School that was reported on Friday.

On Saturday a second incident appeared on social media involving intermediate school students, which police believe is now under control. “They began just kind of egging each other on, and at that point and time, more students joined in, and from that point on, it blossomed to where we are today,” said Laughlin.

The incident blossomed into a larger police presence inside and outside South Western schools. District Superintendent Doctor Jay Burkhart sent a statement to abc27 News. He says student safety is at the forefront of the school day. The district and police work together during potential threats.

“I just think they have to make good choices when they’re typing on social media. They just have to make good choices with what they say,” said Laughlin.

Both incidents are currently under investigation.