How does new congressional map affect the Midstate?

New numbers.

New boundaries.

New faces.

That is the net effect of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s new congressional map and its impact on the Midstate.

Because of impending retirements, many local voters were going to send new people to Washington, D.C. anyway. But Monday’s release of new boundaries means even entrenched Republican incumbents will be wooing different people in different places.

Scott Perry (R) was moved into the 10th Congressional District which moves north and east. He lives in Dillsburg, in York County, but his new seat will encompass all of Dauphin County and parts of Cumberland County. The district, though still solidly Republican, got a bit more Democratic including Harrisburg, Carlisle and York. Perry doesn’t like it one bit. He criticized the Supreme Court for usurping the power of the legislature in drawing congressional boundaries.

A statement from Perry said, in part, “Today’s announcement by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court makes a mockery of our democracy that was obviously and clearly drawn to benefit one party.” The statement concluded, “The US Supreme Court should end this farce immediately.”

Incumbent, but retiring, Lou Barletta’s now in the 9th Congressional District and it’s moved closer to northeastern Pennsylvania. It does include Lebanon County. State Rep. Steve Bloom (R-Cumberland) was running for the seat but has now been drawn out of it. Dauphin County Commissioner Mike Pries and candidate Andrew Lewis were both seeking the Republican nomination but they, too, have been drawn out. They would have to run against the incumbent Perry.

Bloom, however, was drawn into the 13th Congressional District which is currently held by Bill Shuster, who is also retiring. Bloom is likely to seek that open seat instead of Barletta’s but said Monday he hasn’t yet decided. The seat includes parts of Cumberland and all of Franklin and Adams counties.

Tom Marino’s 12th is geographically massive and includes Perry and Juniata counties.

Lancaster County is still Lloyd Smucker territory, but his 11th district moves west, giving up parts of Chester but picking up parts of York County.