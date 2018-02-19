First responders describe rescuing the teen trapped 300 feet into a cave

MARTIC TWP., Pa. (WHTM) — We’re learning more about how first responders rescued the fifteen-year-old boy trapped in the wind caves in Martic Township. Emergency personnel had to crawl under rocks and up steep vertical shafts to get to the teenager.

A fifteen-year-old boy was stuck in the wedge of a cave for eight hours.

“What they did was work to stabilize him so he wouldn’t go further, and then to try to put some upward pressure on him,” said Tony Williams, a spokesman for the Rawlinsville Volunteer Fire Company. “Then, they started chipping away by hand at some of the rock.”

More than 60 first responders lined Bridge Valley Road Saturday night.

The wind caves near the Conestoga Trail can’t be seen from the road, but here is a map of what they look like:

The purple mark is the entrance, and the yellow mark is where the teenager from the Elizabethtown area was stuck.

Williams says rescue personnel brought equipment, lights, and water more than 300 feet into the cave.

“It starts off large…gets narrow,” said Williams. “A lot the areas you have to crawl through. A lot of the areas you have to shimmy through, and then it drops down. You have to drop down to different angles to get through.”

Rawlinsville Fire tells ABC27 this isn’t the first time the department has been called to the wind caves to save someone, but it was the most difficult. Williams says people who go back there should be careful and stay in groups.

“You want to leave word where you’re going, how long you plan to be and when you plan to be back,” said Williams.

Investigators say the teenager was with a group of friends and adults when he got trapped.

Williams says the boy is being monitored at the hospital and is expected to be released Monday. “Family did indicate that he’s doing well and in good spirits,” said Williams.